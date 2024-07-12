JEECUP 2024 Counselling Round 1 Begins Today; Check Details Here | Representative Image

Today, July 12, the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, will start accepting choices for the JEECUP counselling 2024. Those who passed the UPJEE 2024 exam can use the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, to indicate their preferences for colleges and courses during the counselling process. July 14 is the deadline for applications and choice filling.

The board's official notification states that the fee payment window for the first round of seat allocation will open on July 16 and run through July 19. A significantly longer period is given because the offices will be closed on July 17. On July 21, candidates who have been awarded seats after the first round are able to withdraw their names. To avoid last-minute hassle, students are advised to finish the registration process before the deadline.

Application Fees



The seats allotted to the candidates will be automatically blocked, per the official notification. Following the seat allocation process, candidates will need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 250 and a seat acceptance fee of Rs 3,000. Only government-aided and government-run colleges are eligible for this fee. Students are required to show up for the document verification round after completing the fee submission process. The official notification stated that any further fees owed had to be paid through the website. The students can then download the letter of provisional admission.



For private colleges, applicants must pay an acceptance fee equal to half of the total tuition. After the seats are assigned, the students must additionally pay a counselling fee of Rs 250.

How to apply?



-Please visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website.

-To fill in the choices, click the link.

-Enter the necessary login information and follow the directions.

-Sort the options according to your preferences.

-Send it in and get the confirmation page.