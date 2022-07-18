JEECUP 2022 result today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; here's how to download

Representative image |

Today, July 18, the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) results will be released. The statement stated that "JEECUP 2022 results will be announced on July 18 evening." On the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, applicants who took the JEECUP 2022 exam can check the results and get their scorecard.

Using your application number and birthdate as log-in credentials, you can get the JEECUP 2022 scorecard.

Here's how to check the result:

Go to the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in Select JEECUP 2022 result link Candidates will be redirected to a new login page Enter the UPJEE roll number, date of birth and security pin Click on 'Submit' UPJEE 2022 result will appear on the screen Download UPJEE scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates who qualify for JEECUP 2022 will be able to apply for counselling, and they will be given the option of enrolling in the programme based on their preferences and rankings through a seat allocation procedure. There will be three rounds for the seat allocation procedure.