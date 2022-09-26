JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Last day for round 4 registrations today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Know more here

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Last day for round 4 registrations today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in | IStocks

Uttar Pradesh: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) 2022 counselling round 4 registrations is going to end today, September 26. Candidates can register on the official website –jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who were not allotted seats in the previous rounds of counselling can apply for round 4 of the JEECUP counselling 2022.

To go ahead with the JEECUP 2022 counselling process candidates must go to the official website of JEECUP 2022 and on the homepage, select the round 4 registration link. Followed by this, candidates will have to enter the required credentials to log in and fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the necessary counselling fees. Candidates can then download and get a hard copy of the application form.

The JEECUP 2022 round 4 counselling result will be declared tomorrow, September 27. Shortlisted candidates will need to appear for the document verification process that will take place from September 28 to September 30, 2022. Candidates who don't get allotted a seat in round 4 can apply in the round 5 of counselling from September 28. In total, eight rounds of counselling will be held.