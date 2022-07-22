JEE Mains session 2 admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for JEE mains July session on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA will now administer the JEE Main 2022 session 2 between July 25 and July 30. The examination was initially scheduled to begin on July 21.
While appearing for the exam, candidates must carry their JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card, a valid picture ID, and a self-declaration form.
To download JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket, candidates must follow the steps outlined below
Visit the official NTA JEE Main 2022 website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Select the link that says 'JEE Main admission card download'
Log in with your JEE Main 2022 credentials, such as your application number and password.
The admission card for JEE Mains session 2 will be presented on the screen.
The JEE Main 2022 exam timing and exam center information may be found on the admit card.
The NTA JEE Mains 2022 admit card can be downloaded and printed for future use.