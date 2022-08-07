JEE Mains Result 2022: Final answer key released, results shortly

JEE Main Session 2 Result |

The National Testing Agency is anticipated to announce the JEE Mains Session 2 results shortly. The JEE Mains Session 2 results will be posted on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in once they are made public.

National Testing Agency has already made available the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 answer keys (NTA). On August 3, the Agency released the tentative solutions for Papers 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Mains Session 2. National Testing Agency administered the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam from July 25 through July 30.

Registration for JEE Advanced 2022 will start on August 7 at 10 AM. Results for JEE Main 2022 session 2 are anticipated to be released on August 7 too. This academic year's JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam, which ended on July 30, saw more than 6 lakh candidates participating.

Candidates who participate in unfair methods practices may have their JEE results cancelled and not released. Similar to this, the results of candidates who show up at a different center than the one that was assigned to them or let another candidate or person to write the exam on their behalf would be void. No appeal will be considered in this case.