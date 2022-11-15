JEE Mains Registration 2023: Fake notice makes rounds on social media; check authentic updates here

fake circular |

A face notice announcing JEE Mains 2023 registrations has been making rounds on social media, announcing exam dates and timings which have not been verified by the NTA.

Reacting to this development, the NTA officials have told the media that these notices are inaccurate and students should follow only the schedule that has been published on NTA's official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The false notice suggests that the first session for JEE Main 2023 will be held from January 18 to January 23, while the second session will go on from April 4 to April 7 in 2023.

The JEE Main is a computer-based test (CBT) for BE/ BTech/ BArch/ B.Planning but is a Pen and paper-based test (PBT) for the Drawing section in BArch

For B.E. and B.Tech, the question paper is divided into sections A and B. Both have a negative marking of -1 for incorrect answers.

Section A:

20 questions - Physics

20 questions - Chemistry

20 questions - Mathematics

Section B:

10 questions - Physics

10 questions - Chemistry

10 questions - Mathematics

The students are required to attempt any 5 for each subject.

Each subject is for 100 marks and 75 questions can be attempted out of the 90 questions presented

Here's all you need to know about JEE MAIN 2022 Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT) only for Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.).

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in computer-based mode only, and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen-and-paper (offline) mode, to be completed on an A4 size drawing sheet.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) will only be available in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.