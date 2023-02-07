JEE Mains 2023 Toppers: Making Football part of study regimen helped Kolkata's Soham Das score a perfect 100 percentile

New Delhi: Kolkata's Soham Das is one among 20 individuals who scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains Session 1. Das, who has been preparing for JEE Mains since Class 11 attended both, physical coaching classes and distance learning classes to ace the nationwide entrance test.

"I spent 10-14 hours a day studying for the JEE Main exam. Each time the preparation became overwhelming, I would go down and play my favourite sport, football, for thirty minutes," said Soham.

The IIT Bombay aspirant does not plan on appearing for the second session of JEE in April.

The National testing Agency(NTA) has declared the results of the JEE Main 2023 January session today, February 7, 2023 on the official JEE website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the NTA, 20 students bagged the perfect score of 100 percentile in their JEE Main session 1.

Of the 20 JEE Main 2023 toppers, 14 candidates belonged to the General category, 4 to the OBC category, and one each from the gen-EWS and SC categories.

This year, 8.6 lakh candidates registered for the JEE entrance exam, with 8.22 lakh appearing on the day of the exams marking an attendance of 95.79 percent.

