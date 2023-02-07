e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Mains 2023 Toppers: Making Football part of study regimen helped Kolkata's Soham Das score a perfect 100 percentile

JEE Mains 2023 Toppers: Making Football part of study regimen helped Kolkata's Soham Das score a perfect 100 percentile

The National testing Agency(NTA) has declared the results of the JEE Main 2023 January session today, February 7, 2023 on the official JEE website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

New Delhi: Kolkata's Soham Das is one among 20 individuals who scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains Session 1. Das, who has been preparing for JEE Mains since Class 11 attended both, physical coaching classes and distance learning classes to ace the nationwide entrance test.

"I spent 10-14 hours a day studying for the JEE Main exam. Each time the preparation became overwhelming, I would go down and play my favourite sport, football, for thirty minutes," said Soham.

The IIT Bombay aspirant does not plan on appearing for the second session of JEE in April.

Read Also
JEE Main 2023 Toppers: Leaving Chandrapur behind for 4 years of Kota, Maharashtra boy tastes success...
article-image

The National testing Agency(NTA) has declared the results of the JEE Main 2023 January session today, February 7, 2023 on the official JEE website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the NTA, 20 students bagged the perfect score of 100 percentile in their JEE Main session 1.

Of the 20 JEE Main 2023 toppers, 14 candidates belonged to the General category, 4 to the OBC category, and one each from the gen-EWS and SC categories.

This year, 8.6 lakh candidates registered for the JEE entrance exam, with 8.22 lakh appearing on the day of the exams marking an attendance of 95.79 percent.

Read Also
Mumbai: 'Students are not Prisoners'; IIT Bombay group irked to find CCTV cameras in hostel...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG 2023: Candidates gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demand postponement of March exam

NEET PG 2023: Candidates gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demand postponement of March exam

JEE Mains 2023 Toppers: Making Football part of study regimen helped Kolkata's Soham Das score a...

JEE Mains 2023 Toppers: Making Football part of study regimen helped Kolkata's Soham Das score a...

Maharashtra: 787 girls' toilets planned for schools, zero constructed so far

Maharashtra: 787 girls' toilets planned for schools, zero constructed so far

JEE Main 2023 Results: Not a single female candidate among toppers; Only 1 SC student on the list

JEE Main 2023 Results: Not a single female candidate among toppers; Only 1 SC student on the list

JEE Main 2023 Toppers: Leaving Chandrapur behind for 4 years of Kota, Maharashtra boy tastes success...

JEE Main 2023 Toppers: Leaving Chandrapur behind for 4 years of Kota, Maharashtra boy tastes success...