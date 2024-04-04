JEE Main Session 2: Exam To Begin From Today, Check Important Last Minute Guidelines

JEE Main Session Two Exam To Begin From Today, Check Important Last Minute Guidelines | Representative Image

The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 test will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) starting today, April 4, 2024. For the competitive exam, a total of 12.57 lakh applicants had enrolled.

Nine a.m. to noon is when the first shift will start, and three p.m. to six p.m. is when the second shift is planned to start.

On April 25, 2024, NTA will make the JEE Main 2024 Result announcement. Candidates may also email jeemain@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 for any information about JEE (Main) - 2023.

Important Guidelines

1) To ensure a smooth registration process at the examination centre, it is recommended that candidates present their AADHAAR card.



2) Please arrive at the test location on the day of the exam by the reporting time specified on your admit card. A candidate will not be permitted to enter the test location if they report after the center's gate closes.

3) The applicant must confirm that the question paper displayed on the computer screen corresponds to the subject or medium they selected, as stated on their admit card.

Read Also JEE Main Session 2: Experts Advise Students On How To Smoothly Navigate The Exam

4) A candidate should go through the required frisking and biometrics again if they use the loo or bio-break.



5) To be posted on the attendance sheet at the centre, candidates must bring one passport-sized photo (the same one that was uploaded with the online application form).



6) The candidate must provide their own geometry box set, pencils, erasers, and coloured pencils or crayons for the Part III Drawing Test of the B.Arch. Watercolours may not be used on the Drawing Sheet by the Candidates.

7) Food items such as sugar pills, fruits (bananas, apples, oranges), and clear water bottles can be brought to the exam room or hall by students with diabetes. But they won't be permitted to bring packaged meals like sandwiches, chocolates, candies, etc.

Cheating measures in place



The implementation of flying squads to oversee the examination, full-time observers, artificial intelligence (AI) tools to detect discrepancies in candidates' application details, remote biometric and personal information matching, and physical, comprehensive invigilation supervision have all been put in place.