JEE Main Result 2024 Session 1: NTA To Release Scorecard Tomorrow| How to Check

Representative Image

The JEE Main result for the 2024 session 1 will be announced by the National Testing Agency tomorrow, February 12. The result link will be accessible at jeemain.nta.ac.in or ntaresults.nic.in. The time of announcement of the JEE Mains session 1 result has not yet been announced by NTA. Students can keep visiting this space for updates regarding the JEE main session 1 result date and time.

The NTA JEE Mains Result 2024 scorecard will include vital details like marks, roll number, percentile, and more. It's important to highlight that the top 2,50,000 candidates who pass the NTA JEE Main will be able to take the JEE Advanced 2024 exam.

How to Check JEE Mains Result 2024 For Session 1?

The JEE Main 2024 scorecard will be accessible on the official website. To download the scorecard, students must log in with their credentials. Follow the instructions below to obtain the JEE Main 2024 scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NTA JEE Mains session 1 result link

Step 3: Submit the application number and date of birth

Step 4: JEE Mains Result 2024 will appear

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference