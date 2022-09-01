e-Paper Get App

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022 released; Here's how to download

Candidates can check the scorecard on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022 released |

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2022 for BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlanning (Paper 2B) today, September 1. The candidates can check JEE Main paper 2 results on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the JEE Main paper 2 result, candidates will have to log in by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin. The score card will then appear on the candidate's screen. They can then download the score card and get a hard copy for further use.

