JEE Main exam 2023 session 2; provisional answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main exam 2023 session 2: provisional answer key | Representational pic

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam from April April 06 to April 15, 2023.

The testing agency will soon declare the results of the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.

Before results are decaled, the NTA will release the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam along with question papers and candidates' recorded responses on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Following this, candidates will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the answer keys. They will also have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. On the basis of the answer key the JEE Main 2023 result will be prepared by the NTA.

Marking Scheme

The question paper was divided into three subjects - each with two sections. For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. There will be marks deducted or provided for the questions unanswered and marked for review.

Those who will clear the JEE Main 2023 exam cut-off will be able to register for the JEE Advanced 2023.

As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2023 will be conducted on June 4. The JEE Main 2023 session one was held from January 24 to February 1, the results for the same were declared on February 6.

Steps to download JEE Main Answer Key 2023

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 link

Now, login using your details

Your Main answer key will open on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

