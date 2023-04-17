JEE Main 2023: Provisional answer key for session 2 to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will take place on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various cities across and outside the nation. | Representative Image

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 across India from April 06 to April 15, 2023.

NTA will now release provisional answer key of JEE Main session 2 along with question papers and candidates' recorded responses on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Marking Scheme

The question paper was divided into three subjects - each with two sections. For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. There will be marks deducted or provided for the questions unanswered and marked for review.

After the announcement of JEE Main Answer Key, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download it.

Candidates may note that the JEE Main Answer Key will be provisional, not final. Candidates not satisfied with the answer key will be provided with the option to raise objections against the same. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 per question challenged.

Steps to download JEE Main Answer Key 2023