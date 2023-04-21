JEE Main Exam 2023: NTA allows candidates to edit category in application form

NTA allows candidates to edit category in application form | Representative image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed the JEE Main 2023 candidates to edit the category in their JEE Main application form.

Candidates will be able to do so through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The decision has been taken by the NTA after it received representations from various candidates for the same.

The last date to edit the category in the JEE Main 2023 application form is tomorrow, April 22, 2023, up to 11:50 PM.

NTA said that JEE Main candidates can only modify their categories and the documents supporting the same will be verified at the time of counselling or admission.

"Candidates must note that the benefit of reservation will be given to them subject to verification of documents by the concerned Counselling / Admission Authority. If it is discovered at any stage that a candidate has used a false/fake/incorrect document or has furnished false, incorrect, or incomplete information, in order to avail the benefit of reservation, then such a candidate shall be excluded from all further processes. In case such a candidate has already been given admission, the admission shall stand cancelled," reads the official notice by NTA.

Steps to edit JEE Main 2023 category