JEE Main 2023: last date to raise objection for session 2 exam; Know result date

JEE Main 2023 | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 soon. As per various media reports the results can be declared by next week.

NTA has allowed candidates to raise objections on the JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key till today, April 21, by 5 pm at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The objections raised by the candidates will be verified and cross-checked by a panel comprising subject experts.

If the objection is found correct, the JEE Main answer key 2023 will be updated and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

For challenging a response in the JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key, a student has to pay Rs 200 as a fee.

NTA in its notification said, “candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee."

Read Also JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Based on the objection raised and the views of subject experts, the agency will prepare the final JEE Main 2023 answer key.

After the announcement of the result, the authorities will not entertain any issues related to the answer key.

Soon after the result is out, the toppers list will be declared. Those who rank in the top 2.5 lakh ranks in JEE Main will be eligible to sit for the IIT entrance exam -- JEE Advanced.

Steps to raise objection for JEE Main session 2 answer key 2023

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Log in with the application number mentioned on your admit card and date of birth. Enter the security pin as displayed and click on the submit button.

Select the option of ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.

The question IDs in the below sequential order for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will appear. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key by NTA.

If the candidate wants to challenge this option, one can use any one or more of the option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box

Upload any supporting documents.

After clicking the desired option scroll down and ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen.

A display of all the option IDs challenged will appear.

Pay the fee and save the page.