JEE Main Answer Key 2022: NTA drops 6 questions, here's how NTA marks students

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
article-image

Today, August 7, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022. The JEE Main 2022 solution key for Paper 1, the BE and BTech papers, for the second session exam taken between July 25 and July 30 is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Six questions that had multiple correct solutions were removed by the NTA from the final provisional JEE Mains answer key.

The JEE Main 2022 marking scheme states that full marks will be given in both situations where a question includes two right answers and the candidate choose either one. Additionally, if a question was dropped that had a numerical value, all applicants would receive full marks.

“If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error,” JEE Main official brochure mentioned.

For multiple choice questions, the JEE Main information brochure mentioned, “If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.”

The statement continued, "If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options."

JEE Main result session 2: Here's the list of courses offered by IITs
article-image

