JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: Meera Krishna R, S Suryathejus S, Gowri Sankar V & Sarthak Agarwal Score 100 Percentile

JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results. Candidates can now access their scorecards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Alongside the results, NTA released the list of top performers, including candidates who secured a perfect 100 percentile. This year, two candidates have scored 100 percentile.
Among them, Meera Krishna R and S Suryathejus S from Kerala scored a flawless 100.0000000 percentile in Paper 2A (BArch).
JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 (BArch & BPlanning)
100 Percentile Scorers:
Meera Krishna R (Kerala) – 100.0000000 (BArch)
S Suryathejus S (Kerala) – 100.0000000 (BArch)
Gowri Sankar V (Kerala) – 100.0000000 (BPlanning)
Sarthak Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh) – 100.0000000 (BPlanning)
JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: Top 10 – Paper 2A (BArch)
Meera Krishna R – 100.0000000 (Kerala)
S Suryathejus S – 100.0000000 (Kerala)
Sushilnarayan S – 99.9977999 (Tamil Nadu)
Anshitha Suresh Mallyot – 99.9974302 (Karnataka)
Nivandathi Venkatesh – 99.9955998 (Tamil Nadu)
Vasanthu Anvi – 99.9948605 (Andhra Pradesh)
Parth Thakur – 99.9948605 (Himachal Pradesh)
Sarrah Shakil Akhtar Bohari – 99.9933996 (Maharashtra)
Telluri Shreyas Reddy – 99.9911995 (Telangana)
Nandhana Ajai – 99.9897209 (Kerala)
JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: Top 10 – Paper 2B (BPlanning)
Gowri Sankar V – 100.0000000 (Kerala)
Sarthak Agarwal – 100.0000000 (Uttar Pradesh)
Arnav Shukla – 99.9952532 (Rajasthan)
Yuvraj Singh Sandhu – 99.9936119 (Jharkhand)
Soham Sharma – 99.9905065 (Karnataka)
Madduri Naga Pradyumna Reddy – 99.9905065 (Telangana)
Loui Bright Kanjirathingal – 99.9872237 (Kerala)
Yeshwanth Mahendran Priya – 99.9810130 (Tamil Nadu)
Meera Krishna R – 99.9808356 (Kerala)
S Aditya Kumar – 99.9762662 (Karnataka)
Candidates can check their results by logging in using their application number and date of birth. The scorecard includes subject-wise percentiles, overall NTA score, and eligibility status for JEE Advanced.