 JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: Meera Krishna R, S Suryathejus S, Gowri Sankar V & Sarthak Agarwal Score 100 Percentile
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JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: Meera Krishna R, S Suryathejus S, Gowri Sankar V & Sarthak Agarwal Score 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency has declared JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning). Candidates can check scores on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam was held on April 7. Qualified candidates will now proceed to counselling for admissions to architecture and planning programmes.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
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JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results. Candidates can now access their scorecards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Alongside the results, NTA released the list of top performers, including candidates who secured a perfect 100 percentile. This year, two candidates have scored 100 percentile.

Among them, Meera Krishna R and S Suryathejus S from Kerala scored a flawless 100.0000000 percentile in Paper 2A (BArch).

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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared For BArch, BPlanning
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JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 (BArch & BPlanning)

100 Percentile Scorers:

Meera Krishna R (Kerala) – 100.0000000 (BArch)

S Suryathejus S (Kerala) – 100.0000000 (BArch)

Gowri Sankar V (Kerala) – 100.0000000 (BPlanning)

Sarthak Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh) – 100.0000000 (BPlanning)

JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: Top 10 – Paper 2A (BArch)

Meera Krishna R – 100.0000000 (Kerala)

S Suryathejus S – 100.0000000 (Kerala)

Sushilnarayan S – 99.9977999 (Tamil Nadu)

Anshitha Suresh Mallyot – 99.9974302 (Karnataka)

Nivandathi Venkatesh – 99.9955998 (Tamil Nadu)

Vasanthu Anvi – 99.9948605 (Andhra Pradesh)

Parth Thakur – 99.9948605 (Himachal Pradesh)

Sarrah Shakil Akhtar Bohari – 99.9933996 (Maharashtra)

Telluri Shreyas Reddy – 99.9911995 (Telangana)

Nandhana Ajai – 99.9897209 (Kerala)

JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: Top 10 – Paper 2B (BPlanning)

Gowri Sankar V – 100.0000000 (Kerala)

Sarthak Agarwal – 100.0000000 (Uttar Pradesh)

Arnav Shukla – 99.9952532 (Rajasthan)

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu – 99.9936119 (Jharkhand)

Soham Sharma – 99.9905065 (Karnataka)

Madduri Naga Pradyumna Reddy – 99.9905065 (Telangana)

Loui Bright Kanjirathingal – 99.9872237 (Kerala)

Yeshwanth Mahendran Priya – 99.9810130 (Tamil Nadu)

Meera Krishna R – 99.9808356 (Kerala)

S Aditya Kumar – 99.9762662 (Karnataka)

Candidates can check their results by logging in using their application number and date of birth. The scorecard includes subject-wise percentiles, overall NTA score, and eligibility status for JEE Advanced.

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