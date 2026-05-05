JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared For BArch, BPlanning

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) on May 5.

Candidates who appeared for the April session can now check their final NTA scores on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exam for Session 2 was conducted on April 7, 2026, in a single shift across multiple centres in India and abroad. It was held in 13 languages, continuing NTA’s effort to make the exam more accessible to students from diverse backgrounds.

According to official data, over 22,000 candidates had registered for both sessions of BArch, of which more than 17,000 appeared. For BPlanning, close to 8,700 candidates registered across sessions, with over 6,600 appearing in both attempts.

Direct Link To Check

Direct Link To Check Official Notification

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared: Steps to check JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for “JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 2 Result”

Enter your application number and password/date of birth

Submit the details to view your scorecard

Download and save the result fo future reference

NTA follows a normalisation process to calculate final scores, considering performance across both sessions. The best of the two scores is taken into account while preparing the final result.

Candidates who have qualified will now be eligible to participate in the counselling and admission process for architecture and planning programmes at participating institutes.