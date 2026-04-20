JEE Main 2026 Result Declared: 56 Results Withheld, 57 Debarred For Unfair Means; Check Details

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results | Canva

JEE Main 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), making scorecards available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Applicants who participated in the test can now verify their grades through their application number and password.

Besides announcing the grades, the body has also mentioned cases of malpractices, thereby highlighting its firm stand against any form of examination cheating.

JEE Main 2026 Result: Action Against Unfair Practices

According to the official statement issued by NTA, 57 students have been debarred because of their participation in misconduct in Session 2 examinations. The causes behind debarment could be forgery of documents in connection with examination, carrying of mobile phones inside the examination room, and making use of written notes in exams. As a result, their results have not been declared.

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JEE Main 2026 Result: Results Withheld in Several Case

Apart from these individuals, the NTA has withheld the results of 56 examinees whose answers have been questioned, requiring further investigation. The agency pointed out that in such instances, there is usually an anomaly concerning their documents, photographs, fingerprints, use of unfair means, or even personal details used to verify their identity.

The results of these candidates will remain on hold until the verification process is completed and a final decision is taken.