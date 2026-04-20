JEE Main 2026: 26 Candidates Score Perfect 100 Percentile In Session 2

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country. Along with the results, the agency has also released the official cut-off percentile required to qualify for the next stage—JEE Advanced.
The results are now available on the official website, and candidates can log in using their application credentials to check their scores.
100 Percentile Achievers: A Pan-India List
NTA has also released the list of candidates who secured a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The toppers come from diverse states, highlighting the nationwide competition and talent pool.
Candidates scoring 100 percentile (in ascending order of application number):
Aarush Singhal — Chandigarh
Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy — Andhra Pradesh
Shreyas Mishra — Delhi (NCT)
Mantha Shiva Kamesh — Telangana
Siddharth Shrikant Athaley — Maharashtra
Narendrababu Gari Mahith — Andhra Pradesh
Thunga Durga Suprabhath — Andhra Pradesh
Arnav Gandhi — —
Shubham Kumar — Bihar
Aditya Gupta — Delhi (NCT)
Thammina Girish — Tamil Nadu
Kabeer Chhillar — Rajasthan
Chiranjib Kar — Odisha
Bhavesh Patra — Odisha
Anay Jain — Haryana
Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy — Telangana
Atharva Panjabi — Maharashtra
Arnav Gautam — Rajasthan
Pasala Mohith — Telangana
Madhav Viradiya — Gujarat
Purohit Nimay — Rajasthan
Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla — Telangana
Vivan Sharad Mahiswari — Rajasthan
Bijjam Venkata Chandra — Andhra Pradesh
Sekhar Reddy — Telangana
Yashwardhan Rishi Premnath — Telangana
Cut-off Sees Competitive Edge This Year
The qualifying cut-off for JEE Main 2026 has been determined based on candidates’ performance across both sessions. This year, the cut-off has remained competitive, reflecting the high level of participation and performance.
Category-wise JEE Main 2026 Cut-off (Percentile):
Unreserved (UR): 93.4123549
General-EWS: 82.4164528
OBC-NCL: 80.9232583
SC: 63.9172792
ST: 52.0174712
UR-PwD: 0.0023186
Candidates scoring above the qualifying cut-off will now be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, the gateway to the prestigious IITs.
What the Cut-off Means
It is important to note that JEE Main cut-offs are of two types:
Qualifying Cut-off: Minimum percentile required to appear for JEE Advanced
Admission Cut-off: Opening and closing ranks for admission into NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs
While today’s announcement covers the qualifying cut-off, admission cut-offs will be released later during the JoSAA counselling process.