JEE Main 2026: 26 Candidates Score Perfect 100 Percentile In Session 2 | Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country. Along with the results, the agency has also released the official cut-off percentile required to qualify for the next stage—JEE Advanced.

The results are now available on the official website, and candidates can log in using their application credentials to check their scores.

100 Percentile Achievers: A Pan-India List

NTA has also released the list of candidates who secured a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The toppers come from diverse states, highlighting the nationwide competition and talent pool.

Candidates scoring 100 percentile (in ascending order of application number):

Aarush Singhal — Chandigarh

Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy — Andhra Pradesh

Shreyas Mishra — Delhi (NCT)

Mantha Shiva Kamesh — Telangana

Siddharth Shrikant Athaley — Maharashtra

Narendrababu Gari Mahith — Andhra Pradesh

Thunga Durga Suprabhath — Andhra Pradesh

Arnav Gandhi — —

Shubham Kumar — Bihar

Aditya Gupta — Delhi (NCT)

Thammina Girish — Tamil Nadu

Kabeer Chhillar — Rajasthan

Chiranjib Kar — Odisha

Bhavesh Patra — Odisha

Anay Jain — Haryana

Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy — Telangana

Atharva Panjabi — Maharashtra

Arnav Gautam — Rajasthan

Pasala Mohith — Telangana

Madhav Viradiya — Gujarat

Purohit Nimay — Rajasthan

Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla — Telangana

Vivan Sharad Mahiswari — Rajasthan

Bijjam Venkata Chandra — Andhra Pradesh

Sekhar Reddy — Telangana

Yashwardhan Rishi Premnath — Telangana

Cut-off Sees Competitive Edge This Year

The qualifying cut-off for JEE Main 2026 has been determined based on candidates’ performance across both sessions. This year, the cut-off has remained competitive, reflecting the high level of participation and performance.

Category-wise JEE Main 2026 Cut-off (Percentile):

Unreserved (UR): 93.4123549

General-EWS: 82.4164528

OBC-NCL: 80.9232583

SC: 63.9172792

ST: 52.0174712

UR-PwD: 0.0023186

Candidates scoring above the qualifying cut-off will now be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, the gateway to the prestigious IITs.

Read Also JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

What the Cut-off Means

It is important to note that JEE Main cut-offs are of two types:

Qualifying Cut-off: Minimum percentile required to appear for JEE Advanced

Admission Cut-off: Opening and closing ranks for admission into NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs

While today’s announcement covers the qualifying cut-off, admission cut-offs will be released later during the JoSAA counselling process.