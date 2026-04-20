JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

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JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2026 session 2 exam results today, April 20. To view the results, candidates can visit their official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, with their application number and password. This year, almost 11.23 lakh candidates took the JEE Mains session 2 tests. The top 2.5 lakh students will be eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam in order to gain admission to IIT.

Direct link to check the results: https://examinationservices.nic.in/ResultoService26/P1S2JM26/Login

Direct link to check the official’s announcement: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3f8e59f4b2fe7c5705bf878bbd494ccdf/uploads/2026/04/20260420809492136.pdf

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Candidates should visit to the jee main official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, find and click the "Result of JEE (Main)" or "View Scorecard" link.

Step 3: On the JEE Main 2026 login page, enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Type in the CAPTCHA security code that shows up on the screen.Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: When your JEE Main scorecard appears, download it and print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: Final Answer key

The final JEE Mains answer key, which was released after the candidates' objections were examined, was used to calculate the candidates' scores and results. The JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key PDF states that two questions have been eliminated. "695278261" and "6952781086" are no longer in the Physics section.

For every question dropped, each applicant for that shift will gain an additional four bonus points.

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026

The JEE Mains session 2 results will feature the students' All India Ranks and the JEE Mains cutoff percentile for JEE Advanced 2026 qualifying. The ranks will determine seat distribution and admission through JoSAA counselling to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.