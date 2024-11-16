 JEE Main 2025 Registration Process Ending Next Week, Apply Now!
Candidates can complete the application form on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, in order to be considered for the JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam.

Sunidhi V Updated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 registration period will shortly come to an end, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). By November 22, 2024, candidates can complete the application form on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, in order to be considered for the JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam.

According to the official announcement, JEE Main 2025 Session 1 registration will continue until November 22, 2024, 9PM. Candidates will be able to pay their application fees till 11:50.

Important dates:

Submission of online application: 28 October to 22 November 2024 (Till 9:00 PM)

Announcement of City of examination: By first week of January 2025

Admit Card release date: 3 days before the respective exam dates

Dates of examination: 22 January to 31 January 2025 (Between)

Result announcement: February 12, 2025

Eligibility Criteria:

According to previous years' standards, candidates must achieve the following criteria to qualify for JEE Main 2025:


-There are no age restrictions.

-Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent test in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

-A minimum of 50% on the qualifying examination is required, with possible exceptions for specific categories.

-Candidates may take JEE Main for up to three consecutive years.

-Both Indian and foreign nationals are eligible to apply, but eligibility conditions may vary by institution or state.

How to register?


Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: In the 'Candidate Activity Section', select the registration link.
Step 3: Fill out the registration form with all of your details.
Step 4: Login to your account.
Step 5: Complete the application form.
Step 6: Pay the application cost.
Step 7: Download, print, and save the application form for future reference.

