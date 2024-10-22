JEE Main 2025: Exam Date To Be Announced Soon, Check Latest Update Here

JEE Main 2025 | File Photo

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam date is anticipated to be announced shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). When the schedule is made public, students can view it in its entirety on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The JEE exam dates are typically announced by the NTA in September. The dates were revealed on September 19 of last year.

The JEE Main exam is anticipated to be administered in two sessions in January and April of 2025; the results will be made public separately.

The best score from the two sessions will be taken into consideration for admission to the B.Tech program in 2025–2026. Candidates can choose to take the test in both sessions.

Change in exam pattern

NTA recently announced that section B will now have only five numerical questions per subject, and applicants must answer each one. With this, the format will revert to its pre-pandemic state. This was done so that the paper pattern may return to its pre-Covid era, as alterations were made during the Covid 19 epidemic to accommodate the circumstances.



The new questions were introduced in 2021 to address a number of academic issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the final four versions of the engineering entrance test, the question sheets included 90 questions. Section A contained 20 questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, whereas Section B had 10 questions from each discipline. Each of the three subjects in section B's questions required the candidates to make five attempts.



The NTA will return to the previous JEE Mains format in 2025, with 25 questions each in physics, chemistry, and mathematics.