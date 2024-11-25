JEE Main 2025 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Editable Fields

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the National Testing Agency will open the correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1. Applicants who wish to make changes to their JEE Mains 2025 applications can do so on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Deadline to make corrections is November 27, 2024.
Important dates
Submission of online application: 28 October to 22 November 2024 (Till 9:00 PM)
Announcement of City of examination: By first week of January 2025
Admit Card release date: 3 days before the respective exam dates
Dates of examination: 22 January to 31 January 2025 (Between)
Result announcement: February 12, 2025
Exam Time:
Shift 1: 9 AM to 12 PM
Shift 2: 3 PM to 6 PM
Editable field:
Name
Mother's name
Father's name
Class 10/equivalent details
Class 12/equivalent details
PAN number
Date of birth
Gender
Category
Sub category
PwD status
Signature
Candidates will also have the option to modify their preferred exam cities, paper, and examination medium.
How to make the correction:
Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.
Step 2: Select the JEE Mains 2025 application link located under "Candidate Activity."
Step 3: Enter your JEE Mains application number, password, and other information to log in to the next window.
Step 4: The following window will display the JEE Main 2025 application form.
Step 5: Correct the form, pay the required fee, and submit it.
Step 6: Download the application for the future reference.
Candidates are advised to visit the National Testing Agency's official websites for additional information.