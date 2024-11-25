JEE Main 2025 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Editable Fields

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the National Testing Agency will open the correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1. Applicants who wish to make changes to their JEE Mains 2025 applications can do so on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Deadline to make corrections is November 27, 2024.

Important dates

Submission of online application: 28 October to 22 November 2024 (Till 9:00 PM)

Announcement of City of examination: By first week of January 2025

Admit Card release date: 3 days before the respective exam dates

Dates of examination: 22 January to 31 January 2025 (Between)

Result announcement: February 12, 2025

Exam Time:

Shift 1: 9 AM to 12 PM

Shift 2: 3 PM to 6 PM

Editable field:

Name

Mother's name

Father's name

Class 10/equivalent details

Class 12/equivalent details

PAN number

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub category

PwD status

Signature

Candidates will also have the option to modify their preferred exam cities, paper, and examination medium.

How to make the correction:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the JEE Mains 2025 application link located under "Candidate Activity."

Step 3: Enter your JEE Mains application number, password, and other information to log in to the next window.

Step 4: The following window will display the JEE Main 2025 application form.

Step 5: Correct the form, pay the required fee, and submit it.

Step 6: Download the application for the future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the National Testing Agency's official websites for additional information.