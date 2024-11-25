 JEE Main 2025 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Editable Fields
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main 2025 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Editable Fields

JEE Main 2025 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Editable Fields

The National Testing Agency will begin the correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
article-image

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the National Testing Agency will open the correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1. Applicants who wish to make changes to their JEE Mains 2025 applications can do so on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Deadline to make corrections is November 27, 2024.

Important dates

Submission of online application: 28 October to 22 November 2024 (Till 9:00 PM)

Announcement of City of examination: By first week of January 2025

FPJ Shorts
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Demands High Court Inquiry Into Sambhal Violence, Condemns Deaths In Mosque Survey Clash
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Demands High Court Inquiry Into Sambhal Violence, Condemns Deaths In Mosque Survey Clash
'Not Akaay': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Relative Addresses Rumours About Baby In Viral Photo
'Not Akaay': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Relative Addresses Rumours About Baby In Viral Photo
2025 Kia EV6 Global Debut: Enhanced Range and Bigger Battery Unveiled at LA Auto Show
2025 Kia EV6 Global Debut: Enhanced Range and Bigger Battery Unveiled at LA Auto Show
KSET 2024 Answer Key Expected To Be Release Soon At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details Here!
KSET 2024 Answer Key Expected To Be Release Soon At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details Here!

Admit Card release date: 3 days before the respective exam dates

Dates of examination: 22 January to 31 January 2025 (Between)

Result announcement: February 12, 2025

Exam Time:

Shift 1: 9 AM to 12 PM

Shift 2: 3 PM to 6 PM

Editable field:

Name

Mother's name

Father's name

Class 10/equivalent details

Class 12/equivalent details

PAN number

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub category

PwD status

Signature

Candidates will also have the option to modify their preferred exam cities, paper, and examination medium.

Read Also
JEE Main 2025: No Registration Extension Says NTA; Deadline On This Date
article-image

How to make the correction:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the JEE Mains 2025 application link located under "Candidate Activity."

Step 3: Enter your JEE Mains application number, password, and other information to log in to the next window.

Step 4: The following window will display the JEE Main 2025 application form.

Step 5: Correct the form, pay the required fee, and submit it.

Step 6: Download the application for the future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the National Testing Agency's official websites for additional information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KSET 2024 Answer Key Expected To Be Release Soon At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details Here!

KSET 2024 Answer Key Expected To Be Release Soon At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details Here!

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar Institutions Cancel Admissions Of Several FYJC Students Over Document...

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar Institutions Cancel Admissions Of Several FYJC Students Over Document...

NEET UG 2024: MCC Removes Two Seats from Special Stray Vacancy Counselling

NEET UG 2024: MCC Removes Two Seats from Special Stray Vacancy Counselling

Kerala TET 2024 Registration Ends Today At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply!

Kerala TET 2024 Registration Ends Today At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply!

Manipur Govt Scraps Decision To Reopen Schools & Colleges In Imphal Valley & Jiribam

Manipur Govt Scraps Decision To Reopen Schools & Colleges In Imphal Valley & Jiribam