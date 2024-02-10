JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results To Be Announced Soon, Know The Date | Representative Image

The results of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) will be announced on the official websites, jeemain.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in, in two days. The JEE Main final answer key for both of the session one examinations is now available to candidates.

The JEE Main 2024 session 1 topper list and scores attained by toppers will also be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).



How is the JEE Main 2024 result downloaded?

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in 2024, the official website.

Select "JEE Main 2024 result."

It will take you to the login screen, where you must input your date of birth and application number before hitting the "submit" button.

The first session's JEE Main 2024 result will show on the screen.

Save the document to your computer for later use.



Examinees who wish to gain admission to different engineering colleges take the test. Numerous institutions are examined, including the Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs), the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs). There are two stages to the JEE Mains exam. The first session runs from January 24 to February 1, 2024. Students who pass level one will be able to take level two exams. The NTA has announced that the second level of the exam will take place from April 1 through April 15. Learner. To get admitted into engineering colleges, applicants must pass both levels.

The testing organization has previously released the response sheet and questions for the BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlanning papers in addition to the JEE Main answer key 2024. Yesterday marked the closure of the JEE Main 2024 tentative answer key window.