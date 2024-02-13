JEE Main 2024 Results: Students Express Concerns Over Alleged Errors in Percentile Calculation

Joint Entrance Examination - Main 2024 (JEE Main 2024) results were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) early this morning. However, the release was spoiled by discontent as numerous students raised concerns over what they perceived as errors in the percentile calculations.

Initially slated for release on February 12, the NTA had previously provided the JEE final answers in the afternoon. However, the scorecards were withheld until today's early morning announcement, leaving students anxiously awaiting their results.

Upon the availability of the JEE Main session 1 scorecards for 2024 on the official website, jeemain.ntaonline.in, students wasted no time in sharing their scores and percentiles across various social media platforms.

Expressing their frustration, one social media user pointed out, "NTA screwed up for 27th Jan and 29th Jan both shifts. The percentile difference between shifts for the same marks is drastic." Similar sentiments were echoed by another user who emphasized discrepancies between shifts, particularly for the 27th Jan session.

Admin

In response to the controversy, another tweet sarcastically congratulated the NTA for "making blunders on blunders," lamenting the potential impact on affected students.

Admin

Percentile Calculation Methodology

The calculation of percentiles in the JEE Main exam is important for determining the relative performance of candidates. According to the Jagran josh report, the percentile calculation is based on the total number of candidates appearing in the session, with separate percentiles calculated for each subject – Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry – to ensure fairness and accuracy.

Total Percentile: 100 X No. of Candidates appeared from the session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than T Score ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session

Mathematics Percentile: 100 X No. of Candidates appeared from the session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than Mathematics Score ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session

Physics Percentile: 100 X No. of Candidates appeared from the session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than Physics Score ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session

Chemistry Percentile: 100 X No. of Candidates appeared from the session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than Chemistry Score ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session