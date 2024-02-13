JEE Main 2024 Results Out: Session 1 Results At jeemain.nta.ac.in, Topper List Out Soon

representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for JEE Main 2024 Session 1, marking an important milestone for aspiring engineering students across the country. The results are now available for download on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 scorecard includes crucial information such as the total NTA score and percentile. Additionally, the topper list for this session will also be released shortly, providing further insights into the performance of candidates.

How to calculate percentile score?

Percentile score is calculated based on the number of candidates who appeared in the session with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate, divided by the total number of candidates who appeared in the session, multiplied by 100.

Here's how you can access your JEE Main 2024 Session 1 result:

Visit the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the result link.

You will be directed to a new page where you need to input your application number and date of birth.

After entering the required details, click on the submit button.

Your JEE Main 2024 Session 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details mentioned on the scorecard.

Download the scorecard to your device for future reference.

It is advisable to take a printout of the result for any future requirements.

Candidates are encouraged to promptly check their results and take necessary actions based on their performance. We wish all the aspirants the very best for their future endeavors.