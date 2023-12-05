JEE Main 2024 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.ac.in, Here's The Link

JEE Main 2024 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to open the correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2024) tomorrow. Candidates who have previously submitted a JEE Main session 1 application form will be allowed to edit the details on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To make modifications to the JEE Mains form 2024, applicants must login with the application number and password created during the registration procedure or through Digilocker, ABC ID. he last date to edit the form is December 8.

Candidates will be able to make changes related to their personaldetails, exam cities, number of papers applied for, educational qualifications, and documents uploaded. The NTA has also answered frequently asked questions on JEE Main correction facility.

According to the most recent update, the testing agency has required applicants to upload scanned images of their documents in the registration window. They must provide a recent photograph, signature, PwD certificate, and educational qualification certificate.

A photograph should be either in color or black and white with 80% face visible including ears on a white background. In the shot, students should not be wearing glasses, caps, or masks.

The scanned photograph should be in JPG or JPEG format and between 10 and 200 kb in size. The scanned signature image should be between 4 and 30 kb in size. The scanned PwD certificate should be uploaded in PDF format, with a file size ranging from 50 to 300 kb.

To make changes, candidates should login with the credentials they were given and select the edit option.