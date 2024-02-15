JEE Main 2024 BArch/BPlanning Paper 2 Results: NTA Announcement and Key Details

Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results of the BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) papers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. Following the earlier announcement of the Engineering (BE/BTech paper 1) examination results, NTA provided an update regarding the Architecture and Planning examination outcomes.

NTA stated, "The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days."

Out of 74,002 candidates who registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination for session 1, approximately 55,493 candidates, constituting 75 per cent, appeared for the test.

Here are the key details and steps to check the results:

Date and Time:

The results for JEE Main 2024 paper 2 will be released in the upcoming days.

How to Check Results:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Locate and open the JEE Main 2024 session 1 scorecard download link for paper 2 (BE/BTech).

Provide your application number and date of birth.

Log in to your account to view your result.

Examination Details:

The JEE Main Paper 2 examination took place on January 24, during a single shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

With the anticipation building up, candidates are advised to keep their application numbers and dates of birth handy to swiftly access their results once they are declared. Stay tuned to the official website for further updates regarding the release of JEE Main 2024 BArch/BPlanning Paper 2 results.