JEE Main 2024: Application Correction Window Opened Today at jeemain.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the commencement of the application form correction window for JEE Main 2024, starting today, March 6. Candidates seeking modifications in their applications can avail this opportunity by accessing the website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The correction window will remain open until March 7.

For Existing Candidates (Registered and Applied for Both Sessions During Session 1 Registration):

Course (Paper)

Medium of Question Paper

State Code of Eligibility

Examination Cities

Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 and Class 12)

Category

Fee Payment (if applicable)

For Existing Candidates (Registered and Applied for Session 1 but Did Not Apply for Session 2):

Course (Paper)

Medium of Question Paper

State Code of Eligibility

Examination Cities

Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 and Class 12)

Category

Fee Payment (if applicable)

For New Candidates Who Applied for Session 2 Only:

Mobile Number

Email Address

Address (Permanent and Present)

Emergency Contact Detail

Photograph

Any One of the Fields: Candidate's Name, Father's Name, or Mother's Name

Changes/Additional Fields Allowed for All Applicants:

Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 and Class 12)

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwD

Signature

Paper

The JEE Main Session 2 exam is scheduled to start from April 4 to 15. For further information and detailed guidelines, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of the NTA.