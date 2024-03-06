JEE Main 2024: Application Correction Window Opened Today at jeemain.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the commencement of the application form correction window for JEE Main 2024, starting today, March 6. Candidates seeking modifications in their applications can avail this opportunity by accessing the website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The correction window will remain open until March 7.
For Existing Candidates (Registered and Applied for Both Sessions During Session 1 Registration):
Course (Paper)
Medium of Question Paper
State Code of Eligibility
Examination Cities
Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 and Class 12)
Category
Fee Payment (if applicable)
For Existing Candidates (Registered and Applied for Session 1 but Did Not Apply for Session 2):
Course (Paper)
Medium of Question Paper
State Code of Eligibility
Examination Cities
Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 and Class 12)
Category
Fee Payment (if applicable)
For New Candidates Who Applied for Session 2 Only:
Mobile Number
Email Address
Address (Permanent and Present)
Emergency Contact Detail
Photograph
Any One of the Fields: Candidate's Name, Father's Name, or Mother's Name
Changes/Additional Fields Allowed for All Applicants:
Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 and Class 12)
Date of Birth
Gender
Category
Sub-category/PwD
Signature
Paper
The JEE Main Session 2 exam is scheduled to start from April 4 to 15. For further information and detailed guidelines, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of the NTA.