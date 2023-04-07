JEE Main 2023 Session 2 updates: Next exam tomorrow from 9 AM; admit card at nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 updates | PTI(Representative Image)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 examination process.

Yesterday, JEE Mains exam session 2 was held in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The next exam date is tomorrow, April 8, 2023.

The slot timings remain same for the coming papers of session 2 which will be held on will April 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various locations across the country and in 24 cities outside of India.

Candidates appearing for the exam this week but have not yet downloaded their admit cards can do so by logging in at the official NTA websites at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Subject wise exam analysis

Students reported no erroneous questions or glitches during the examination, several aspirants found the Mathematics section lengthy in both slots of JEE session two.

Mathematics Paper was moderate in terms of difficulty level but slightly lengthy calculations consumed student's time. Questions were asked from sequence and series, differential equations, trigonometry and algebra. There was one question from statistics and one from probability. Almost all the topics were covered.

Chemistry Paper was easy to moderate on the difficulty level. Organic and Inorganic Chemistry were given more weightage than Physical Chemistry. Questions were asked from d & f block elements, environmental chemistry, chemistry in everyday life, biomolecules, aldehydes and ketones, amines, ethers and phenols, aryl and alkyl halides, chemical equilibrium, atomic structure, solutions, chemical kinetics. MCQs were tricky compared to numericals.

Physics Paper was rated as easy on the difficulty level. Chapters of kinematics, circular motion, laws of motion, rotational motion, SHM, gravitation, heat and thermodynamics, wave optics, current electricity, electrostatics, AC circuits, modern physics, error analysis and semi-conductors were given weightage.Numericals were easy, class 12 was given more weightage.

(Inputs from Aakash BYJU's)

JEE Mains 2023: Check marking scheme for tomorrow's exam

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

The NTA will consider the best score from the two attempts of the students and shortlist the top 2.5 lakh students for JEE Advanced.

Tips before JEE Mains 2023 exam

Check Admit card is downloaded and take a printout of the same.

Make sure to carry admit card and required stationary items before leaving for exam hall.

Have a proper sleep a night before.

Do a quick revision a day before the exam. Don't revise a few hours before the exam.

Do mediation for at least 15 minutes on the day of exam.

At the exam hall after seeing the question paper, don't panic and mark answers for those you are 100% sure.

Best wishes for your exam.

According to exam conducted yesterday, students were allowed to carry only a ball point pen, their admit card and aadhaar card to the examination hall. A transparent water was also allowed.

JEE Main 2023, Session 2: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 tab given on the home page

Fill in your details like application number and password

Click on the admit card tab displayed on the screen and download it

Take a printout of the admit card for the future references

JEE Mains 2023 examination: Helpline number

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.