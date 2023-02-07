JEE Main 2023 Results: 20 toppers score 100 percentile, no female student on ranker list

Go to the official websites ntaresults.nic.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. to find JEE Main session 1 results | Representative Image

Mumbai: The National testing Agency has declared the toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2023 January session. As per the NTA, 20 students bagged the perfect score of 100 percentile in their JEE Main session 1.

JEE Mains Result 2023: How to check results online?

Go to the official websites ntaresults.nic.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the JEE Mains result 2023 link.

As prompted, enter your login information and submit.

Your JEE Main 2023 result will appear on the screen.

The complete list of JEE Main 2023 toppers can be found below:

JEE Main 2023 Toppers | PM

JEE Main 2023 Toppers | PM

Of the 20 JEE Main 2023 toppers, 14 candidates belonged to the General category, 4 to the OBC category, and one each from the gen-EWS and SC categories.

Deshank Pratap Singh tops the SC category with a 100 NTA score, Dheeravath Thanuj tops the ST category with a 99.99041 NTA score, and Md Sahil Akhtar tops the PwD category with a 99.9848042 NTA score.

The results for the January Session were released six days after the exam was administered by the NTA, a record time for the testing agency.

This year, 8.6 lakh candidates registered for the JEE entrance exam, with 8.22 lakh appearing on the day of the exams marking an attendance of 95.79 percent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)