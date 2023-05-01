JEE Main 2023: Next hearing for 75 percent eligibility criteria plea tomorrow in Bombay HC

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: Bombay High Court will be hearing the JEE Main 2023 75 percent eligibility criteria plea tomorrow, May 2, 2023.

In the previous hearing, which was scheduled on April 24, 2023, the third attempt for JEE Mains 2023 was ruled out.

"It is respectfully submitted that the requirement of securing minimum 75% marks in Class 12/ qualifying examination or being in top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination conducted by the respective boards for admission in NITs other CFTIs / GFTIs is a conscious, well considered, and sound policy decision taken with the approval of JEE Apex Board", Vinod Kumar Sahu, director of the NTA stated in an affidavit filed in the previous hearing.

The high court had earlier asked NTA to explain the purpose of eligibility criteria of 75 percent marks in boards despite there being an entrance exam for admission to the institutes.

Eligibility criteria issue:

In the 2023 JEE brochure, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) brought back the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.

The petition seeks the removal of the 75 percent eligibility criteria. NTA eligibility criteria guidelines state that the student must either secure 75 percent marks in their Class 12th Board Results or be in the top 20 percentile of their respective board.