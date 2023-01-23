JEE Main 2023: January session exams begin tomorrow; all you need to know on guidelines, reporting time, dress code

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination, also known as JEE, starts tomorrow, January 24, 2023, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) releasing an admit card for the same on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 guidelines for tomorrow that candidates should know

The NTA has released a list of guidelines regarding the JEE Main 2023 exam:

Candidates have the ability to enter or exit from the JEE Main 2023 centre, in accordance with the schedule.

Any hindrance to the conduct of the JEE Main 2023 exam is prohibited as talking with each other, gestures, etc will be considered as misbehavior on the part of the candidate. Using wrongful means or impersonation will lead the candidate from taking JEE Mains exam permanently or for a specific period.

Though wearing religious attire to the centre is allowed, candidates have to reach the centre earlier for undergoing a thorough checking.

It is mandatory to carry the 2023 NTA JEE Main admit card, which is printed on A4-sized sheets. Candidates must also bring the following paperwork: a self-declaration form, undertaking, or proforma printed on an A4 size sheet and duly filled out; a valid photo ID proof; a simple transparent ballpoint pen; a copy of the same photo used on the application to paste on the attendance sheet; a PwD certificate, if applicable; and, if necessary, documents pertaining to scribes.

Instructions laid out by the superintendents, invigilators, etc, should be followed by the candidates.

All the necessary accessories will be available to the candidates, including a pen, paper, and blank paper, on which candidates can write their names and roll numbers on the top.

JEE Main 2023 hall ticket and rough sheet should be dropped in the box after showcasing them to the invigilator.

The following things are also permitted in the test room: a 50 ml bottle of personal hand sanitizer, a personal transparent water bottle, mask and gloves, and whole fruits or sugar pills for applicants with diabetes.

JEE Main 2023: Exam reporting time that should be followed by candidates

Event First Shift Second Shift

JEE Main exam time 9 AM to 12 PM 3 PM to 6 PM

Entry in exam centre 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Instructions by invigilators 8:30 AM to 8:50 AM 2:30 AM to 2:50 PM

Candidates reading instructions 8:50 AM 2:50 PM

Commencement of exam 9:00 AM 3:00 PM

Dress code for JEE Main 2023 exam

Though there are no stringent guidelines on how one can dress during the exam, candidates should keep in mind these things:

Examinants are not permitted to bring any metallic items inside the exam room (also includes no metal part on the clothes). They should refrain from bringing any jewellery, watches, or other accessories to the JEE Main exam location.

During the exam, candidates are not permitted to cover their faces or heads.

Avoid wearing items such as brooches, notably huge buttons, etc. to the exam.

