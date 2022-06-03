JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration process: Know how to apply to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in | IStock Images

The National Testing Agency (NTA) began the registration process for JEE Main session 2. The deadline to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is June 30, 2022, at 9 p.m. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

As per the official circular released by NTA, The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

In the meanwhile, candidates who have not yet applied must do so according to the deadlines.

Here's how to apply:

1) Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Select the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022’

3) Click on ‘New registration’

4) Fill in the important information and apply for online registration.

5) An application number will be generated after the registration is completed.

6)Fill out the application form with the application number and password that was generated.

7) Pay the application fee.

8) For future use, save and download the application form.

The JEE main session 2 examinations will be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022. The last date for payment of application fees is June 30 till 11:50 pm.

