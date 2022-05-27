JEE Mains 2022 in less than a month; check dates and paper pattern

The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main exam schedule for 2022 and schedule for all other events related to the exam. June and July will be the two test sessions for JEE Main 2022.

The June session will go on from 20 to 29 June 2022 and the July session and from 21 to 30 of the month in 2022. The April and May sessions of this exam were postponed due to board examinations.

The JEE is a computer-based test (CBT) for BE/ BTech/ BArch/ B.Planning but is a Pen and paper-based test (PBT) for the Drawing section in BArch.

The Admit card for JEE 2022 will be released soon on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For B.E. and B.Tech, the question paper is divided into sections A and B. Both have a negative marking of -1 for incorrect answers.

Section A:

20 questions - Physics

20 questions - Chemistry

20 questions - Mathematics

Section B:

10 questions - Physics

10 questions - Chemistry

10 questions - Mathematics

The students are required to attempt any 5 for each subject.

Each subject is for 100 marks and 75 questions can be attempted out of the 90 questions presented.

