e-Paper Get App

JEE Mains 2022 in less than a month; check dates and paper pattern

The Admit card for JEE 2022 will be released soon on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
article-image

The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main exam schedule for 2022 and schedule for all other events related to the exam. June and July will be the two test sessions for JEE Main 2022.

The June session will go on from 20 to 29 June 2022 and the July session and from 21 to 30 of the month in 2022. The April and May sessions of this exam were postponed due to board examinations.

The JEE is a computer-based test (CBT) for BE/ BTech/ BArch/ B.Planning but is a Pen and paper-based test (PBT) for the Drawing section in BArch.

The Admit card for JEE 2022 will be released soon on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For B.E. and B.Tech, the question paper is divided into sections A and B. Both have a negative marking of -1 for incorrect answers.

Section A:

20 questions - Physics

20 questions - Chemistry

20 questions - Mathematics

Section B:

10 questions - Physics

10 questions - Chemistry

10 questions - Mathematics

The students are required to attempt any 5 for each subject.

Each subject is for 100 marks and 75 questions can be attempted out of the 90 questions presented.

Read Also
JEE Main Session 1 From June 20: What you need to know about the exam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationJEE Mains 2022 in less than a month; check dates and paper pattern

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: PM Modi flies drone during inauguration of 2-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022

Watch Video: PM Modi flies drone during inauguration of 2-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022

7 Indian Army soldiers dead so far in vehicle accident in Ladakh's Turtuk sector; grievous injuries...

7 Indian Army soldiers dead so far in vehicle accident in Ladakh's Turtuk sector; grievous injuries...

IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during Eliminator

IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during Eliminator

Sameer Wankhede faces action for 'shoddy' investigation into drugs case, providing fake caste...

Sameer Wankhede faces action for 'shoddy' investigation into drugs case, providing fake caste...

Delhi court awards 4-year jail term to O P Chautala in DA case

Delhi court awards 4-year jail term to O P Chautala in DA case