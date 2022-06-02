JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit card soon, check details here

The Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main admit card for session 1 will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The first session of JEE Main 2022 will take place between June 20 and June 29. Applicants can download the JEE Main 2022 admit card from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — by entering their JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth. The BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlanning papers in JEE Main 2022 will be conducted as Paper 1 and Paper 2A and Paper 2B, respectively. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 application portal was also reopened by NTA on Wednesday, June 1.

Along with the JEE Main admit card, the NTA will provide a self-declaration (undertaking). Applicants will be requested to list their recent travel history and health status on the JEE Main self-declaration form. Before arriving at the exam centre, the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration project must be completed.

The BTech, BArch, and B planning papers contain both multiple-choice and numerical questions, as per the JEE Main exam pattern. The BE, or BTech, paper of JEE Mains will feature three sections — Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics — and will have 90 questions, whereas the BArch, or Paper 2A, of JEE Mains, will have three sections — Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing. Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Planning-based questions will be included in the BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE Main.

