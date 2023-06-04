JEE Advanced paper 2 analysis, overall level; Moderate to Difficult

JEE Advanced 2nd shift paper analysis | Representational Pic (PTI)

IT Guwahati concluded the JEE Advanced 2023 Paper-I and Paper-II today, June 4 across the country. The entrance exam is being held in two shifts – The first shift ended at 12 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The JEE Advanced is being held in Computer Based Mode(CBT).

Paper Analysis of JEE Advanced (Paper-2) Afternoon Session: (2:30 pm to 05:30 pm)

Total Marks of Paper 2: 180

Duration: 3 hours

Students found the overall level of paper Moderate to Difficult level but not easy. Some students have reported Physics and Chemistry were Moderate, but Maths was relatively difficult.

Chemistry was a Tricky as per students. More weightage given to Organic & Physical Chemistry as compared to Inorganic.

Inorganic Chemistry had few questions which were directly from NCERT. In Physical Chemistry questions covered Chemical Kinetics, Ionic & Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics (with more than one question).

In Organic Chemistry, questions mostly asked from Aryl & Alkyl halides, Amines, Polymers, Biomolecules, Oxygen containing Compounds. Mixed concepts questions were asked. This section was reported Moderate as per students.

Physics: More weightage was given to chapters like Wave & Sound, Wave Optics, Fluids, EM Waves, Thermodynamics, Modern Physics, Current Electricity, Kinematics, Gravitation, Electrostatics. Overall, Physics was Moderate as per students .Students felt this section was not balanced. Some questions had tricky & Lengthy calculations.

Mathematics: Unbalanced & tricky as per students. There were questions from Functions, Differential Equations, Inverse Trigonometric functions, Differentiability, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Application of Derivatives, Complex Numbers, Matrices, Circle Permutation & Combination and Probability. Students felt this section was the Toughest.

No mistakes reported till now as complete paper is yet to be analysed.

This information is shared by Ramesh Batlish (Managing Partner- FIITJEE Noida Centre)