JEE Advanced: First Time In Five Years, 45 IIT Seats Not Filled

For the first time in the past five years, 45 seats remain vacant at the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Following six rounds of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process, 17,340 candidates—including 3,422 female candidates—were given seats in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) this year. There were 17,385 total seats that remain available at IITs, as per a report by the Indian Express.

The number of seats allotted at the conclusion of the JoSAA has consistently exceeded the number of seats available at the start of the counselling process, according to data spanning the previous five years. While 16,598 seats were available last year, only 16,635 seats were allocated. In contrast to the 16,296 total number of seats allotted following the sixth round of admission, 16,232 seats were available at the start of the 2021 admissions process.

Supernumerary seats

Prof Bishnupada Mandal, organising chairperson of JEE Advanced 2023, told the newspaper, “The number of allotted seats are generally more than the number of originally available seats. This is because supernumerary seats are created during admissions rounds, in situations of tie for certain seats. This does not mean there is no vacancy.” However, Prof Mandal reasoned that this difference in seats could be because of no or fewer tie-break scenarios.

In the event of a tie for admission in a popular IIT branch with a higher volume of applications, supernumerary seats are established. As a result, more seats are allocated in certain IITs than were initially available. On the other hand, certain IITs have open positions in specific departments.

