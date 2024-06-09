JEE Advanced 2024 Results: Zone-wise Distribution Of Top 500 Candidates

Zone-wise Distribution Of Top 500 Candidates |

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras announced the results of the JEE Advanced 2024 today. This year, 180,200 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 of the JEE Advanced exam, which was held on May 26, 2024. Out of these, 48,248 candidates have successfully qualified, including 7,964 female candidates.

Zone-wise distribution of the top 500 candidates

IIT Bombay Zone: Rajdeep Mishra secured the highest rank with a CRL of 6. This zone has 3 candidates in the top 10, 30 in the top 100, 60 in the top 200, 85 in the top 300, 111 in the top 400, and 136 in the top 500. Overall, 9,480 candidates from this zone qualified.

IIT Delhi Zone: Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone topped the list with a CRL of 1. The zone has 2 candidates in the top 10, 29 in the top 100, 60 in the top 200, 82 in the top 300, 104 in the top 400, and 122 in the top 500, with a total of 10,255 qualified candidates.

IIT Guwahati Zone: Avik Das, with a CRL of 69, is the highest ranker from the IIT Guwahati zone. This zone did not have any candidates in the top 10, but 2 candidates made it to the top 100 and top 200. The numbers increase slightly, with 4 candidates in the top 300, and 5 candidates in the top 400 and top 500. The total number of qualified candidates from this zone is 2,458.

IIT Kanpur Zone: From the IIT Kanpur zone, Manya Jain achieved the highest rank with a CRL of 75. Similar to the Guwahati zone, there were no candidates in the top 10. Only 1 candidate made it to the top 100, 4 in the top 200 and top 300, 12 in the top 400, and 17 in the top 500, with a total of 4,928 qualified candidates.

IIT Bhubaneswar Zone: Matcha Balaaditya, with a CRL of 11, secured the highest rank in the IIT Bhubaneswar zone. This zone did not have any candidates in the top 10, but 4 candidates ranked in the top 100, 8 in the top 200, 10 in the top 300, 18 in the top 400, and 27 in the top 500. There are 4,811 qualified candidates from this zone.

IIT Madras Zone: Bhogalapalli Sandesh, who secured a CRL of 3, topped the IIT Madras zone. This zone has 4 candidates in the top 10, 25 in the top 100, 53 in the top 200, 88 in the top 300, 112 in the top 400, and 145 in the top 500. The IIT Madras zone boasts the highest number of qualified candidates, with 11,180 in total.

IIT Roorkee Zone: Rhythm Kedia, with a CRL of 4, holds the top rank in the IIT Roorkee zone. This zone has 1 candidate in the top 10, 9 in the top 100, 13 in the top 200, 27 in the top 300, 38 in the top 400, and 48 in the top 500. There are a total of 5,136 qualified candidates from this zone.

The JEE Advanced exam serves as the gateway for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).