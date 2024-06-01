JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key Releasing Tomorrow At jeeadv.ac.in

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is set to release the JEE Advanced 2024 answer key on June 2, 2024. Candidates who participated in the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 will be able to download the answer key from the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Key Points:

Release Date and Time: June 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM

Availability: Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer keys

Objection Window: Opens on June 2, 2024, and closes on June 3, 2024

Result Declaration: June 9, 2024 (Sunday)

Steps to Download JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key:

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the "JEE Advanced 2024 answer key" link on the homepage.

A new page will open; enter your login details.

Click on the "Submit" button to view the answer key.

Check and download the answer key.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates will also be able to view, download, and print their responses recorded during both Paper 1 and Paper 2 from the JEE Advanced 2024 candidate portal.

The JEE Advanced 2024 results will be announced on June 9, 2024. Post-result declaration, category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be accessible via the JEE Advanced 2024 online portal. Candidates will also receive text messages on their registered mobile numbers with their results.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.