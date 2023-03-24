JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi HC says centre's response is not on record; Next hearing on April 17

Delhi HC next hearing will be on April 17, 2023 | File

New Delhi: In a petition seeking relaxation for class 12 pass outs of 2021 to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023, The centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it has submitted a reply to the court's notice served on March 7, 2023.

A bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, hearing a plea filed by a group comprising 67 students who missed the chance of JEE Advanced, noted that the Centre's response to the notice is not on record and directed it to do it.

He also gave the petitioners a time of 7 days to file the response and ordered them to place the reply on record and adjourned the matter for the next hearing on April 17, 2023.

Read Also Delhi High Court to hear plea seeking relaxation for JEE advanced 2023 aspirants

The Delhi High Court earlier on March 7, had issued notice to the Central Government and other respondents and sought a response to a plea seeking relaxation for the students appearing in the JEE Advance 2023 within a time frame of two weeks.

Due to technical glitches that plagued both of JEE Main 2022 sessions, held in June and July last year, the applicants have urged that it be made possible for them to reappear for the engineering entrance examination. These glitches prevented them from giving the exam with their best effort, which caused many candidates' scores and percentiles to significantly decline.

Technological problems plagued the JEE exams last year, including multiple computer breakdowns, questions that took too long to load, a frozen screen for many minutes, unfinished questions, and more.

Similar technical problems were experienced by students during JEE Advanced 2022. It was the last attempt for many of the students who faced technical issues.

Exam Date

The JEE Advanced Exam 2023 is set to be conducted on June 4, 2023. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon, and paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The petition seeks relaxation for candidates who appeared in 12th Board exam in the year 2021 for the first time to appear for JEE (Advanced), 2023 provided they should have appeared only once for the exam, either in 2021 or 2022 or have not at all appeared in any paper in both years.

(with inputs from IANS)