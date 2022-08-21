JEE Advanced 2022 Admit card to be out; Know more here |

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit card will be released on Tuesday, August 23. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced will be held on August 28 in two shifts; paper one from 9 am to 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Here's how to download JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket:

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Enter and submit your login details. JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket will appear on your screen. Download the hall ticket and take a print out for future use.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022: Important Checklist For Candidates

Candidates should check the information in the JEE Admit Card 2022 thoroughly. In case of any error, they need to report it immediately. Check the personal details on the JEE Advanced hall ticket. Check the COVID-19 guidelines thoroughly. Check what items are not allowed to be carried. Download a copy of JEE Advanced 2022 admit card, and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Advanced 2022 exam will include two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Multiple-choice questions with a single answer, questions with multiple answers, questions with numerical values, and questions of the matching type will all be included in the JEE Advanced 2022 question paper. Full, partial, and zero marks are there in the JEE Advanced 2022 marking scheme.