JEE Advanced 2021: Candidates plead for second attempt

Twitter is strife with JEE Advanced candidates asking for a second attempt. The underlying premise of the re-exam is because of a digital divide due to the pandemic between urban and rural areas, as students from rural areas don't have a proper network connection to study online.

According to the tweets which have been unending for a while now, students are asking for an extra attempt to take the exam. A majority of students have used Twitter to express their issues by using the hashtag #JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt.

While one candidate pointed towards the online mode of studying, another expressed how offline and low internet connection lowered his chances of scoring well.

One said, "2020 batch students faced a drastic change in the education system before 2020 we are studying in offline mode, and then suddenly in online mode which affected our study. So, please, sir, provide us an extra attempt we really need a last chance."

Another student cited, " We were unable to access any coaching physically entirely in our drop year. Many of us don't access internet connection (rural area's students) So please Sir provide us an extra attempt please pay attention in this issue."

"Even Neet & UPSC have multiple attempts! Why not IIT?" asked another student.

Students are also requesting to scrap Criteria 4; candidates should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2020 or 2021 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

The next few days will tell how far this momentum picks up and the consequences. Stay tuned for further development.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 06:40 PM IST