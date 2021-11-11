CBSE Term-1 boards 2022: Are students and teachers ready for an ‘objective’ exam?

Finally! The time of the year has come when CBSE students will be taking offline exams, but the unprecedented covid19 situation has brought about a change in the pattern of conducting the exam. Students have seen inconsistency throughout the last two-year, Now allowed to show their potential again students are back into the game. CBSE board will be conducting the term exam in objective manner for the first time and students are stressed unsure about the same.

When talking with different students of class 10th and 12th who will be appearing for the Objective pattern term exam for the first time, reactions were mixed. “I have practiced exams on OMR sheet for like 15-20 times now and I am well prepared for the pattern and pretty confident as well, says Shruti Verma of class 10, Omkar English Medium School, Mumbai. On the other hand, some students were tense regarding their scores as objective patterns can get them into trouble, "MCQ'S are tough as compared to subjective answers, if any question is incorrect, we lose all the marks” said Trisha Sawant of St. Joseph High School,Mumbai.

Students who have been attending online classes were doubtful and unconvinced. "To be honest, not well prepared because the mode of teaching was online and the concepts were not clear, we are apprehensive about it," says Prathemesh from New Horizon Public School, Airoli of class 12 Science. He even added that School has been taking prelims, but despite all, we are trying hard to grasp the concept. But most of the students are happy that at least exams are being conducted this time says Neepa Maisheri, a Class 10th Freelancer English teacher, Mumbai.

New pedagogy of teaching was introduced by exploring and utilizing all the resources available with teachers such as different applications, webinars, YouTube videos, and Google forms made by teachers and all the technological advancements needed for the time. “We are working hard to get students to cope up with the pattern, parents, and CBSE guild lines." Says Harish Chauhan Social Science teacher of Podar School, Jalna. Modifications in the teaching method have helped students handle the situation in a better way. “Teachers have made students prepare for their questionnaire and resource material and share it with others says Supervisor Supriya from St. Joseph School, Mumbai.

Despite all the obstructions faced at the end time, Schools have ensured that their students don’t lack behind by conducting as many as prelims necessary. Schools are following all the guidelines and have conveyed the same to students regarding exams and OMR sheets.

Dr. (Mrs.) Veena Shrivastava, Gopi Birla Memorial School, Mumbai, explains how well-prepared their students are. Along with studies students have been participating in extra-curriculum activities. She even adds that this time it will be even more comfortable than before as the exam is going to be conducted in the respective schools unlike before for which students had to rush to other centers.

This implementation by the CBSE board can be a feasible option for the future. The objective mode can reduce the rote learning method and fulfill the conceptual understanding of students. " The work CBSE has been doing in raising their flag and aspiration for students and it best associates with the NEP concept will make it the best board globally. I feel great to be part of the system" says C.L. Madhuri, Principal of Mahapragya Public School, Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 08:53 AM IST