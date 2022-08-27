JEE Adv 2022 begins tomorrow; Learn last minute tricks to ace the exam

More than 1.5 lakh students from all over the country will be appearing for the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2022, tomorrow. JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay on Sunday, August 28.

The exam will begin at 9 a.m. and last six hours. Paper one will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and paper two from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To help the students cope with this lengthy and competitive exam, professors from Pace IIT and Medical shared useful tips for students to follow before the examination.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, the professors said -

It is important for students to have the right ideas and a guiding intuition during exams like JEE Advanced. A good night's sleep and a positive mindset are highly needed. After paper 1, relax and eat your lunch without getting involved in any discussions about the paper.

Do not read anything new right before the exam. Just revise what you already know and through the papers that you have solved in the past. Don't rely on guesswork as it may result in negative marks.

The pattern for JEE Advanced keeps changing every year. Read the instructions around the marking scheme thoroughly. Don't make any assumptions. Sometimes it is observed that they ask "which of the following is incorrect" but students mark the correct option.

JEE Advanced is a low-scoring exam. For the JEE Advanced held in 2021, even those with 18% marks made it to the merit list. Don't get frustrated if you can't answer the first few questions. identify and answer the easy questions. No matter how hard the paper is, there will always be some easy questions, and your goal should be to identify these and answer them correctly.

What matters is how well you have used the six hours of your writing time. Don't rush, advanced is not a speed test, but a timed test. Avoid any silly mistakes as questions will be tougher and scoring will be lower. Check twice your answers twice. If you're stuck, have some water, take a few deep breaths, recall a good memory and move on.

Should any technical glitch occur during the exam, simply raise your hand and inform the concerned authority. Don't worry if the computer shuts down unexpectedly; the timer stops, so no time is lost. Follow the instructions given by the invigilator in cases of unforeseen events.

You will be tested not only on your knowledge but also on your patience and temperament during those 6 hours. It is important to remain calm and perform well.