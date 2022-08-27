JEE Advanced 2022: Download admit cards, past question papers

IIT Bombay | File

Tomorrow, August 28, 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, will host JEE Advanced 2022. There are two papers in the exam: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The time allotted for each paper exam is three hours, and both must be taken.

Paper I will be given out from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper II will be given out from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Candidates who plan to participate in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can review and download prior years' test questions to better prepare themselves.

To download the question papers, follow these steps:

Visit the IIT JEE website at jeeadv.ac.in.

To access the JEE Advanced 2022 Archive page, select the link in the page's header.

The URL to the question paper will appear in a new drop-down menu, which candidates can select.

The PDF of the test questions will load when you click on the year.

Examine the test questions and download them.

Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

A candidate may attempt JEE (Advanced) no more than twice in each of two succeeding years. Candidates can visit the IIT JEE website for more information on this topic.