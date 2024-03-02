JCECEB 2024 Registration: Apply Now for Jharkhand CET in Agriculture and Allied Courses

Representational Pic

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, Ranchi (JCECE), has officially started the registration process for the Combined Entrance Test (CET) for agriculture and allied courses for the year 2024. As of March 1, candidates are invited to register for JCET 2024 through the dedicated portal at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Application Deadline:

Applicants should take note that the deadline for submitting the application form is April 1.

Exam Date:

Scheduled for April 28, the Jharkhand CET exam 2024 will take place at the Ranchi and Dumka headquarters.

Application Fees:

For PCM/PCB: General/EWS/BC-I/BC-II applicants are required to pay ₹900, while SC/ST and female candidates need to pay ₹450.

For PCMB: General/EWS/BC-I/BC-II candidates must pay ₹1000, whereas SC/ST and female applicants are charged ₹500.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 17 and 25 years of age to be eligible for Jharkhand CET 2024.

Application Procedure:

Visit the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the designated "apply" link for JCECEB 2024 available on the homepage.

Complete the application form with accurate details.

Ensure all required documents are uploaded as per the specified guidelines.

Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.

For further information and updates regarding Jharkhand CET 2024, applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website of JCECEB.