JBCN International Introduces Bus Service At Adopted School For Access to Education

JBCN International School, Borivali under their social outreach initiatives has adopted a pre-primary school named Shreemati Sushila Mahadev Padhye Parathmik Shala, also known as Abhinav School.

Bus service at the school

The international school has carried out several drives under their initiative and one of them is the introduction of bus service at the school. The initiation of a bus service for pre-primary learners was done to address transportation challenges that affected attendance. Prior to this, many young children faced difficulties in consistently attending school. This initiative resulted in 28 out of 29 pre-primary students utilising the bus daily, improving the access to education for the students of Abhinav School.

According to JBCN International School, the adopted school faced significant challenges when it was first adopted. These challenges were pertaining to limited resources, low engagement, and a lack of leadership opportunities for its learners. Considering this, the international school kept its focus on leadership development and holistic growth.

Result of initiatives

The result has been that Abhinav school has seen an increase in learner enrollment. The Grade 3 grew from 46 to 51 learners, Grade 2 from 32 to 33 and Grade 1 from 28 to 29 in the academic year 2024-25, as claimed by JBCN International School. The international school has also earned recognition for this initiative, including the Citizenship Excellence Award for Education Leaders by OLL's SKILL Bharat Samman.

As per JBCN International School, the initiative, driven by their students and teachers, highlights the significant impact of targeted efforts on the community and they recognise this initiative as both a source of inspiration and an ongoing process of change.