Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Recruitment Exam 2023 Results Declared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Recruitment Exam 2023, conducted for various non-teaching positions. Candidates eagerly awaiting their outcomes can now access and download the results from the official website, recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Key Details:

The JNU Recruitment Exam 2023 was held for positions including Private Secretary, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer.

Results have been announced, with one candidate selected each for the roles of Private Secretary and Personal Assistant, and four candidates chosen for the Stenographer position.

The examination for these non-teaching posts took place on April 26, May 29, and June 2, 2023, followed by the skill test conducted on November 23, 2023.

Notification Highlights:

According to the official notification, candidates who applied for the JNU Recruitment Exam 2023 were informed about the examination dates and subsequent skill tests. The results for the mentioned posts have been declared on February 20, 2024.

How to Download the Result:

Visit the official website - recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Locate and click on the link labeled "JNURE Result 2023."

A PDF containing the selected candidates' list for JNURE 2023 will appear on the screen.

Candidates can now verify their names on the list.

Download the JNURE Result 2023 and ensure to keep a printed copy for future reference.

Assistance and Queries:

Candidates encountering any issues or seeking assistance can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000/69227700. The NTA assures candidates that the results have been meticulously prepared, and any inadvertent errors will be rectified promptly.

Stay tuned for further updates and congratulations to the successful candidates!