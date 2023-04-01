Japanese student graduates from Kyoto University as Ukraine President Zelenskyy for THIS reason

Amiki, who dressed up as Zelenskyy | Twitter/@mrjeffu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has gained immense popularity in the past year for his presence as a 'strong leader' amid the Russia-Ukraine War has found support from all corners of the world. But this gesture by a Japanese student at Kyoto University became the ultimate highlight.

The student, who has only been identified as Amiki on Twitter, was taking part in the institute's graduation ceremony, where individuals were given the choice to cosplay as their favorites.

Amiki dressed up as Zelenskyy and gave an interview to Japanese network Yomiuri, where he stated that he wanted to dress up as the Ukrainian President because he is the 'manliest of man'.

The student, who pulled off the attire and the beard to have an uncanny resemblance to the Ukrainian leader, also carried a placard in order to express support for the Ukrainian cause and provide help to the war-torn country which is currently battling Russian forces across various parts of the country.

